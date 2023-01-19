Why Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s traded shares were 1.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.12% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the FLYW share is $32.88, that puts it down -28.84 from that peak though still a striking 42.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.56. The company’s market capitalization is $2.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 969.13K shares over the past three months.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. FLYW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) registered a 0.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.12% in intraday trading to $25.52 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.03%, and it has moved by 18.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.92%. The short interest in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) is 4.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.31, which implies an increase of 15.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, FLYW is trading at a discount of -37.15% off the target high and 5.96% off the low.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Flywire Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Flywire Corporation (FLYW) shares have gone up 18.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.51% against 13.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.50% this quarter and then jump 18.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $91.61 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.55 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $67.79 million and $51.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.10% and then jump by 33.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -260.50% in 2023.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

Flywire Corporation insiders own 2.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.03%, with the float percentage being 86.14%. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 212 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.3 million shares (or 14.96% of all shares), a total value of $269.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.64 million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 10.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $187.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Flywire Corporation (FLYW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.79 million, or about 1.75% of the stock, which is worth about $31.51 million.