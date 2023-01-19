Why A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)’s traded shares were 0.78 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.61% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the AZ share is $9.29, that puts it down -348.79 from that peak though still a striking 57.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.89. The company’s market capitalization is $75.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 64.96K shares over the past three months.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) trade information

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) registered a 5.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.61% in intraday trading to $2.07 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.25%, and it has moved by 21.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.15%. The short interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) is 64540.00000000001 shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.00, which implies an increase of 88.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, AZ is trading at a discount of -769.57% off the target high and -769.57% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -385.90% in 2023.

AZ Dividends

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)’s Major holders

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. insiders own 34.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.19%, with the float percentage being 0.29%. Philadelphia Trust Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 45777.0 shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46000.0 shares, is of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2393.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6915.0 market value.