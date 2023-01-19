What Should You Do With Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s traded shares were 13.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.05% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the HPE share is $17.76, that puts it down -10.45 from that peak though still a striking 26.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.90. The company’s market capitalization is $20.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.32 million shares over the past three months.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. HPE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.56.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) trade information

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) registered a -1.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.05% in intraday trading to $16.08 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.74%, and it has moved by 2.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.43%. The short interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is 28.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.21, which implies an increase of 6.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, HPE is trading at a discount of -24.38% off the target high and 19.15% off the low.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) shares have gone up 16.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 6.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.70% this quarter and then drop -7.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.46 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.98 billion by the end of Jan 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.35 billion and $7.03 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.40% and then drop by -0.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.30%. While earnings are projected to return -74.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.57% per annum.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.99 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.72%, with the float percentage being 86.03%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,161 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 155.92 million shares (or 12.12% of all shares), a total value of $2.07 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 125.23 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.66 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 44.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $527.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38.3 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $507.92 million.