We Just Learned Something New! After Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR)’s 13.58% Gain This Week

During the last session, Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.15% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the SMAR share is $66.74, that puts it down -55.83 from that peak though still a striking 41.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.09. The company’s market capitalization is $5.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SMAR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) trade information

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) registered a -1.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.15% in intraday trading to $42.83 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.58%, and it has moved by 3.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.69%. The short interest in Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is 3.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.96, which implies an increase of 8.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, SMAR is trading at a discount of -33.08% off the target high and 15.95% off the low.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Smartsheet Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) shares have gone up 39.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.71% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -400.00% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $193.59 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $204.24 million by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -54.70%. While earnings are projected to return -42.90% in 2023.

SMAR Dividends

Smartsheet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s Major holders

Smartsheet Inc. insiders own 3.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.71%, with the float percentage being 94.62%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 400 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.18 million shares (or 11.62% of all shares), a total value of $477.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $359.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $143.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.88 million, or about 2.97% of the stock, which is worth about $121.96 million.