We Just Learned Something New About DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) This Week With Its -0.95% Loss

During the recent session, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $55.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.63% or -$2.09. The 52-week high for the DOCU share is $132.88, that puts it down -139.81 from that peak though still a striking 28.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.57. The company’s market capitalization is $11.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.72 million shares over the past three months.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. DOCU has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) registered a -3.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.63% in intraday trading to $55.41 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.95%, and it has moved by 2.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.92%. The short interest in DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is 18.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.35, which implies an increase of 9.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, DOCU is trading at a discount of -62.43% off the target high and 31.42% off the low.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DocuSign Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares have gone down -10.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.03% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.60% this quarter and then drop -14.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $626.93 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $640.66 million by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.20%. While earnings are projected to return 72.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

DocuSign Inc. insiders own 1.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.32%, with the float percentage being 80.53%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,083 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.27 million shares (or 9.10% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.29 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $647.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $338.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.55 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $260.94 million.