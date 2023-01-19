Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)

During the last session, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s traded shares were 11.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $99.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.87% or -$0.87. The 52-week high for the DIS share is $157.50, that puts it down -59.03 from that peak though still a striking 15.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $84.07. The company’s market capitalization is $181.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.21 million shares over the past three months.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DIS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.58.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) registered a -0.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.87% in intraday trading to $99.04 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.64%, and it has moved by 9.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.82%. The short interest in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is 18.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $118.40, which implies an increase of 16.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $94.00 and $145.00 respectively. As a result, DIS is trading at a discount of -46.41% off the target high and 5.09% off the low.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Walt Disney Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares have gone down -0.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.45% against 2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.80% this quarter and then jump 26.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.07 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.07 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.31 billion and $19.28 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.20% and then jump by 24.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.00%. While earnings are projected to return 57.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.61% per annum.

DIS Dividends

The Walt Disney Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

The Walt Disney Company insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.65%, with the float percentage being 63.73%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,867 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 141.82 million shares (or 7.78% of all shares), a total value of $13.39 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 117.05 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.05 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 53.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.06 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40.32 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $3.81 billion.