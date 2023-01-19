Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX)

During the last session, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s traded shares were 1.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.72% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the HLX share is $8.07, that puts it down -6.46 from that peak though still a striking 67.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.47. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.96 million shares over the past three months.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. HLX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) trade information

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) registered a -5.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.72% in intraday trading to $7.58 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.43%, and it has moved by 22.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 98.95%. The short interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is 6.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.79, which implies an increase of 13.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, HLX is trading at a discount of -31.93% off the target high and 7.65% off the low.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) shares have gone up 163.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.20% against 1.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 64.70% this quarter and then jump 78.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $244.46 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $228.82 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $168.66 million and $150.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.90% and then jump by 52.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.80%. While earnings are projected to return -612.70% in 2023.

HLX Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. insiders own 6.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.28%, with the float percentage being 95.14%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 262 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 25.14 million shares (or 16.57% of all shares), a total value of $77.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $40.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 10.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.03 million, or about 3.32% of the stock, which is worth about $15.59 million.