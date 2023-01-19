The Future Belongs To Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ: DNAB) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the DNAB share is $11.02, that puts it down -9.0 from that peak though still a striking 5.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.60. The company’s market capitalization is $320.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 141.25K shares over the past three months.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) trade information

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (DNAB) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $10.11 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.25%, and it has moved by 1.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.23%. The short interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

DNAB Dividends

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)’s Major holders

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II insiders own 2.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.48%, with the float percentage being 101.01%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.75 million shares (or 6.83% of all shares), a total value of $17.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.49 million shares, is of Highbridge Capital Management, LLC.’s that is approximately 5.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (DNAB) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58318.0, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $0.59 million.