The $2.64 Is The Price At Which Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)’s traded shares were 1.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.33% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ADES share is $7.00, that puts it down -165.15 from that peak though still a striking 20.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.11. The company’s market capitalization is $49.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 36570.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 63.63K shares over the past three months.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ADES has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) trade information

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) registered a 2.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.33% in intraday trading to $2.64 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.76%, and it has moved by 16.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.00%. The short interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) is 19780.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 82.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ADES is trading at a discount of -468.18% off the target high and -468.18% off the low.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.50%. While earnings are projected to return 389.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 50.00% per annum.

ADES Dividends

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)’s Major holders

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. insiders own 2.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.39%, with the float percentage being 39.23%. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.99 million shares (or 10.41% of all shares), a total value of $9.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.92 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 4.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $1.4 million.