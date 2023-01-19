The $10.52 Is The Price At Which AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s traded shares were 2.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.38% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the AVDX share is $12.93, that puts it down -22.91 from that peak though still a striking 44.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.86. The company’s market capitalization is $2.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.45 million shares over the past three months.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. AVDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) trade information

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) registered a 0.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.38% in intraday trading to $10.52 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.02%, and it has moved by 13.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.96%. The short interest in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) is 5.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.42, which implies an increase of 7.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, AVDX is trading at a discount of -33.08% off the target high and 23.95% off the low.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AvidXchange Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) shares have gone up 54.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.12% against 7.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $78.67 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $83.33 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $65.18 million and $69.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.70% and then jump by 20.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -210.30% in 2023.

AVDX Dividends

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s Major holders

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. insiders own 9.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.40%, with the float percentage being 77.06%. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.93 million shares (or 9.56% of all shares), a total value of $116.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.58 million shares, is of Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec’s that is approximately 5.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $71.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) shares are Smallcap World Fund and New Economy Fund (The). Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 7.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.94 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $33.2 million.