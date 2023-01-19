The $0.44 Value Of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s traded shares were 1.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -26.53% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the BRSH share is $3.88, that puts it down -781.82 from that peak though still a striking 4.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $2.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 197.67K shares over the past three months.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) registered a -26.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -26.53% in intraday trading to $0.44 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.44%, and it has moved by -13.21% in 30 days. The short interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) is 40030.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.64, which implies an increase of 92.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.64 and $5.64 respectively. As a result, BRSH is trading at a discount of -1181.82% off the target high and -1181.82% off the low.

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

Bruush Oral Care Inc. insiders own 84.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.69%, with the float percentage being 54.57%.