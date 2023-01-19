Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC): Is It Possible To Be Up 9.49% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s traded shares were 0.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.89% or -$3.14. The 52-week high for the THC share is $92.65, that puts it down -84.27 from that peak though still a striking 27.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.69. The company’s market capitalization is $5.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.08 million shares over the past three months.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) trade information

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) registered a -5.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.89% in intraday trading to $50.28 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.04%, and it has moved by 20.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.08%. The short interest in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) is 4.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.72 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tenet Healthcare Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) shares have gone down -8.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.00% against -18.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -51.50% this quarter and then drop -27.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.93 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.93 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.86 billion and $4.75 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.40% and then jump by 4.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.30%. While earnings are projected to return 124.40% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.01% per annum.

THC Dividends

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s Major holders

Tenet Healthcare Corporation insiders own 1.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.17%, with the float percentage being 102.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 515 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.73 million shares (or 9.94% of all shares), a total value of $563.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.68 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $509.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $166.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.14 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $161.78 million.