Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s traded shares were 1.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.61% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the TTM share is $35.08, that puts it down -44.66 from that peak though still a striking 9.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.06. The company’s market capitalization is $17.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TTM has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 33 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) trade information

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) registered a -0.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.61% in intraday trading to $24.25 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.10%, and it has moved by -0.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.28%. The short interest in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) is 4.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.62, which implies an increase of 35.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.39 and $47.10 respectively. As a result, TTM is trading at a discount of -94.23% off the target high and 11.79% off the low.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tata Motors Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tata Motors Limited (TTM) shares have gone down -14.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.55% against -0.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.60%. While earnings are projected to return -19.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.90% per annum.

TTM Dividends

Tata Motors Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s Major holders

Tata Motors Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.76%, with the float percentage being 4.76%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 231 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.99 million shares (or 0.75% of all shares), a total value of $129.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 0.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $103.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tata Motors Limited (TTM) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Thornburg Developing World Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $19.97 million.