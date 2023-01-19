Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) Is Up 56.75% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -3.93% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s traded shares were 1.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $78.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.03% or -$5.96. The 52-week high for the SMCI share is $95.22, that puts it down -20.73 from that peak though still a striking 56.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.11. The company’s market capitalization is $4.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.21 million shares over the past three months.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. SMCI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.54.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) registered a -7.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.03% in intraday trading to $78.87 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.64%, and it has moved by -2.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 73.07%. The short interest in Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is 2.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $97.60, which implies an increase of 19.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $63.00 and $165.00 respectively. As a result, SMCI is trading at a discount of -109.21% off the target high and 20.12% off the low.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Super Micro Computer Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) shares have gone up 80.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.56% against 17.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 337.90% this quarter and then jump 158.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.65 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.61 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.70%. While earnings are projected to return 154.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 30 and February 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

Super Micro Computer Inc. insiders own 13.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.40%, with the float percentage being 84.86%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 291 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.61 million shares (or 9.25% of all shares), a total value of $186.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.55 million shares, is of Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc.’s that is approximately 9.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $183.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $44.95 million.