Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Is Worth Evaluating At $105.00

During the last session, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s traded shares were 5.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $105.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.64% or -$1.75. The 52-week high for the SBUX share is $107.60, that puts it down -2.48 from that peak though still a striking 34.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $68.39. The company’s market capitalization is $118.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.24 million shares over the past three months.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SBUX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 33 analysts who have looked at this stock. 19 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.77.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) registered a -1.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.64% in intraday trading to $105.00 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.94%, and it has moved by 5.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.87%. The short interest in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is 17.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $104.96, which implies a decrease of -0.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $88.00 and $125.00 respectively. As a result, SBUX is trading at a discount of -19.05% off the target high and 16.19% off the low.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Starbucks Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) shares have gone up 27.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.54% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.90% this quarter and then jump 16.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.76 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.52 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.05 billion and $7.64 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.80% and then jump by 11.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.50%. While earnings are projected to return -20.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.04% per annum.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Starbucks Corporation is 2.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Major holders

Starbucks Corporation insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.06%, with the float percentage being 74.20%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,747 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 103.85 million shares (or 9.05% of all shares), a total value of $10.9 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73.5 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.72 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 34.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.59 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26.01 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $2.73 billion.