STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $65.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.72% or -$4.75. The 52-week high for the STAA share is $112.27, that puts it down -70.21 from that peak though still a striking 29.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.35. The company’s market capitalization is $3.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 755.36K shares over the past three months.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) registered a -6.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.72% in intraday trading to $65.96 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.58%, and it has moved by 25.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.26%. The short interest in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) is 3.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.69 day(s) to cover.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that STAAR Surgical Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) shares have gone down -6.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.38% against -2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.95 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $75.64 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $58.35 million and $59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.40% and then jump by 28.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.50%. While earnings are projected to return 301.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

STAA Dividends

STAAR Surgical Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s Major holders

STAAR Surgical Company insiders own 0.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.71%, with the float percentage being 99.35%. Broadwood Capital, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 387 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.59 million shares (or 17.89% of all shares), a total value of $609.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.69 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $403.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $100.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.4 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $98.81 million.