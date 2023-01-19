Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s traded shares were 17.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.83% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the SWN share is $9.87, that puts it down -72.55 from that peak though still a striking 33.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.81. The company’s market capitalization is $6.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 24.28 million shares over the past three months.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. SWN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) registered a -4.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.83% in intraday trading to $5.72 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.70%, and it has moved by -9.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.02%. The short interest in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 47.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.21, which implies an increase of 43.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $17.50 respectively. As a result, SWN is trading at a discount of -205.94% off the target high and -4.9% off the low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Southwestern Energy Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares have gone down -10.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.62% against 21.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.10% this quarter and then jump 65.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.89 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.19 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.95 billion and $1.57 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -35.80% and then jump by 40.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 65.30%. While earnings are projected to return 99.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Southwestern Energy Company insiders own 0.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.39%, with the float percentage being 87.84%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 551 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 145.67 million shares (or 13.07% of all shares), a total value of $910.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 124.58 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $778.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 48.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $339.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32.91 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $205.67 million.