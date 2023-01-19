ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Investing Potential Is $6.10

During the last session, ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s traded shares were 1.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.17% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the RNW share is $8.97, that puts it down -47.05 from that peak though still a striking 17.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.02. The company’s market capitalization is $1.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RNW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) registered a -3.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.17% in intraday trading to $6.10 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.13%, and it has moved by 7.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.23%. The short interest in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) is 3.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.68, which implies an increase of 36.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, RNW is trading at a discount of -129.51% off the target high and -14.75% off the low.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ReNew Energy Global Plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) shares have gone down -11.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 111.00% this quarter and then jump 70.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $281.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $222.9 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -142.40% in 2023.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

ReNew Energy Global Plc insiders own 15.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.81%, with the float percentage being 98.55%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 64.87 million shares (or 24.01% of all shares), a total value of $419.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.35 million shares, is of TT International Asset Management LTD’s that is approximately 5.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $92.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.8 million, or about 0.67% of the stock, which is worth about $10.82 million.