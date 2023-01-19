Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.03% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the RGS share is $2.34, that puts it down -63.64 from that peak though still a striking 65.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $73.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 274.35K shares over the past three months.

Regis Corporation (RGS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. RGS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

Regis Corporation (RGS) registered a -4.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.03% in intraday trading to $1.43 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.45%, and it has moved by 33.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.68%. The short interest in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is 3.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.10, which implies an increase of 31.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.10 and $2.10 respectively. As a result, RGS is trading at a discount of -46.85% off the target high and -46.85% off the low.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $72.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $75.5 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $70.26 million and $64.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.80% and then jump by 16.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 121.81%. While earnings are projected to return 62.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

RGS Dividends

Regis Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

Regis Corporation insiders own 10.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.54%, with the float percentage being 42.97%. First Manhattan Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.58 million shares (or 7.85% of all shares), a total value of $5.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.54 million shares, is of Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Regis Corporation (RGS) shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF owns about 2.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.41 million, or about 3.09% of the stock, which is worth about $1.97 million.