Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Received An -10.53% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.18% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the RRC share is $37.44, that puts it down -45.68 from that peak though still a striking 34.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.71. The company’s market capitalization is $6.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.88 million shares over the past three months.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. RRC has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.32.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) registered a 1.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.18% in intraday trading to $25.70 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.01%, and it has moved by -5.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.57%. The short interest in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is 10.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.83, which implies an increase of 26.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $53.00 respectively. As a result, RRC is trading at a discount of -106.23% off the target high and 2.72% off the low.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Range Resources Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Range Resources Corporation (RRC) shares have gone down -10.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 150.00% against 21.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.50% this quarter and then jump 11.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $992.07 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.14 billion and $986.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.60% and then jump by 0.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.90%. While earnings are projected to return 154.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 33.37% per annum.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Range Resources Corporation is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

Range Resources Corporation insiders own 2.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.58%, with the float percentage being 92.28%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 522 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 31.68 million shares (or 13.11% of all shares), a total value of $807.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.14 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $640.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $190.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.46 million, or about 3.09% of the stock, which is worth about $190.21 million.