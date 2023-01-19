NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) Has Been Rising 79.77% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.62% or -$1.03. The 52-week high for the NUZE share is $103.60, that puts it down -613.5 from that peak though still a striking 46.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.70. The company’s market capitalization is $11.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 38.92K shares over the past three months.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) registered a -6.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.62% in intraday trading to $14.52 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 50.39%, and it has moved by 46.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.39%. The short interest in NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) is 9210.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.90%. While earnings are projected to return 46.10% in 2023.

NUZE Dividends

NuZee Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s Major holders

NuZee Inc. insiders own 28.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.53%, with the float percentage being 11.94%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.6 million shares (or 4.36% of all shares), a total value of $0.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.38 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NuZee Inc. (NUZE) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $0.32 million.