Now Is A Good Time To Buy Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI)

During the recent session, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s traded shares were 3.67 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.91% or $0.56. The 52-week high for the HUDI share is $192.88, that puts it down -3005.96 from that peak though still a striking 27.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.50. The company’s market capitalization is $78.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.21 million shares over the past three months.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) registered a 9.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.91% in intraday trading to $6.21 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.18%, and it has moved by 11.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.41%. The short interest in Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) is 50670.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -37.10% in 2023.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. insiders own 75.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.27%, with the float percentage being 1.12%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18883.0 shares (or 0.14% of all shares), a total value of $0.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13833.0 shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Steel ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 18371.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13027.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.32 million.