Now Is A Good Time To Buy Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM)

During the recent session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s traded shares were 1.37 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.02% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the FSM share is $4.68, that puts it down -28.93 from that peak though still a striking 43.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.71 million shares over the past three months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) registered a 4.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.02% in intraday trading to $3.63 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.42%, and it has moved by -5.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.64%. The short interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is 5.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.05 day(s) to cover.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares have gone up 28.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -65.00% against -23.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -83.30% this quarter and then drop -81.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $162.35 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.22%. While earnings are projected to return -65.00% in 2023.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. insiders own 0.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.33%, with the float percentage being 37.67%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 199 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 30.02 million shares (or 10.34% of all shares), a total value of $109.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.42 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $30.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 16.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.5 million, or about 4.31% of the stock, which is worth about $45.57 million.