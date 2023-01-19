NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) Shares Have Been Up About 3.28% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the recent session, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s traded shares were 50.5 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 94.36% or $1.19. The 52-week high for the NRSN share is $8.18, that puts it down -233.88 from that peak though still a striking 55.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.08. The company’s market capitalization is $13.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16510.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 26.45K shares over the past three months.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NRSN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) registered a 94.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 94.36% in intraday trading to $2.45 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.00%, and it has moved by -17.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.18%. The short interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) is 51150.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 65.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, NRSN is trading at a discount of -185.71% off the target high and -185.71% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -48.20% in 2023.

NRSN Dividends

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. insiders own 41.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.86%, with the float percentage being 3.17%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 77249.0 shares (or 0.71% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49744.0 shares, is of Citigroup Inc.’s that is approximately 0.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.17 million.