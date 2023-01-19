Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 9.55% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s traded shares were 2.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.41% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the LYG share is $2.94, that puts it down -22.5 from that peak though still a striking 29.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.70. The company’s market capitalization is $39.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.32 million shares over the past three months.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) registered a -0.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.41% in intraday trading to $2.40 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.99%, and it has moved by 10.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.67%. The short interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is 8.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.41 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.98, which implies an increase of 19.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.28 and $3.68 respectively. As a result, LYG is trading at a discount of -53.33% off the target high and 5.0% off the low.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lloyds Banking Group plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) shares have gone up 13.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.63% against 7.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.36%.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lloyds Banking Group plc is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Lloyds Banking Group plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.19%, with the float percentage being 2.19%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 328 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 31.63 million shares (or 0.19% of all shares), a total value of $75.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.17 million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $67.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) shares are Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF owns about 1.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2.86 million.