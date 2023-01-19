Is Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE: VRE) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 2.13% YTD?

During the recent session, Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.55% or -$0.74. The 52-week high for the VRE share is $18.60, that puts it down -19.77 from that peak though still a striking 34.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.22. The company’s market capitalization is $1.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 873.67K shares over the past three months.

Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. VRE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE) trade information

Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) registered a -4.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.55% in intraday trading to $15.53 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.33%, and it has moved by 0.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.32%. The short interest in Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE) is 3.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.67, which implies an increase of 12.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, VRE is trading at a discount of -41.66% off the target high and -3.03% off the low.

Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Veris Residential Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) shares have gone up 20.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.47% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.30% this quarter and then jump 28.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $79.79 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $79.22 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $83.74 million and $88.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.70% and then drop by -10.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.50%. While earnings are projected to return -18.00% in 2023.

VRE Dividends

Veris Residential Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE)’s Major holders

Veris Residential Inc. insiders own 1.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.87%, with the float percentage being 101.24%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 257 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.04 million shares (or 16.51% of all shares), a total value of $199.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.71 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 13.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $168.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.54 million, or about 3.89% of the stock, which is worth about $49.45 million.