Is Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Hit More of the Losses Given A -5.72% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.41% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the PAA share is $12.75, that puts it down -5.72 from that peak though still a striking 24.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.10. The company’s market capitalization is $8.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.73 million shares over the past three months.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PAA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) registered a -0.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.41% in intraday trading to $12.06 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.25%, and it has moved by 3.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.59%. The short interest in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) is 27.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.11, which implies an increase of 20.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, PAA is trading at a discount of -65.84% off the target high and -7.79% off the low.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) shares have gone up 12.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.68% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.20% this quarter and then jump 44.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.37 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.25 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.00%. While earnings are projected to return 114.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.70% per annum.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is 1.07, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.84 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. insiders own 35.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.36%, with the float percentage being 65.43%. Alps Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 376 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 116.24 million shares (or 15.96% of all shares), a total value of $1.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.54 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $231.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 58.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $670.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.63 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $98.33 million.