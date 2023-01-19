Is Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) On Track To Post A 42.2% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN)’s traded shares were 1.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.57% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the HZN share is $8.27, that puts it down -378.03 from that peak though still a striking 82.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $48.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 221.95K shares over the past three months.

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. HZN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) trade information

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) registered a -0.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.57% in intraday trading to $1.73 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.57%, and it has moved by 203.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.18%. The short interest in Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies a decrease of -73.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, HZN is trading at a premium of 42.2% off the target high and 42.2% off the low.

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.20%. While earnings are projected to return 16.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.70% per annum.

HZN Dividends

Horizon Global Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN)’s Major holders

Horizon Global Corporation insiders own 8.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.84%, with the float percentage being 69.73%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.62 million shares (or 16.68% of all shares), a total value of $7.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.47 million shares, is of Atlas FRM LLC’s that is approximately 8.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 3.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 million, or about 4.39% of the stock, which is worth about $1.98 million.