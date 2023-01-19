Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR)

During the recent session, Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.32% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the EQNR share is $41.00, that puts it down -33.51 from that peak though still a striking 16.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.76. The company’s market capitalization is $97.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.19 million shares over the past three months.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. EQNR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Equinor ASA (EQNR) registered a -0.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.32% in intraday trading to $30.71 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.12%, and it has moved by -14.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.35%. The short interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is 6.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.77, which implies an increase of 20.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, EQNR is trading at a discount of -62.81% off the target high and -4.2% off the low.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Equinor ASA has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equinor ASA (EQNR) shares have gone down -6.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 126.30% against 24.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.05 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.39 billion by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.30%. While earnings are projected to return 256.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.80% per annum.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Equinor ASA is 2.58, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Equinor ASA insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.39%, with the float percentage being 5.39%. Folketrygdfondet is the largest shareholder of the company, while 386 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 112.5 million shares (or 3.54% of all shares), a total value of $3.91 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.25 million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 0.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $356.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equinor ASA (EQNR) shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF owns about 5.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $169.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.17 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $105.07 million.