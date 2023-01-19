Investing In GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s traded shares were 1.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.98% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the GDRX share is $30.89, that puts it down -492.9 from that peak though still a striking 26.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.82. The company’s market capitalization is $2.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.77 million shares over the past three months.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) registered a -2.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.98% in intraday trading to $5.21 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.16%, and it has moved by 0.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.60%. The short interest in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is 12.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.32 day(s) to cover.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GoodRx Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) shares have gone down -25.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.65% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -55.60% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $185.33 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $204.24 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $194.89 million and $213.26 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.90% and then drop by -4.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.00%. While earnings are projected to return 94.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.14% per annum.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

GoodRx Holdings Inc. insiders own 8.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.90%, with the float percentage being 92.42%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 226 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.86 million shares (or 22.34% of all shares), a total value of $111.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $41.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port owns about 3.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.91 million, or about 3.45% of the stock, which is worth about $17.23 million.