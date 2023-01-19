InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD)’s -5.48% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s traded shares were 2.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.67% or -$0.59. The 52-week high for the INMD share is $54.68, that puts it down -57.62 from that peak though still a striking 40.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.60. The company’s market capitalization is $2.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.36 million shares over the past three months.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. INMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.65.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

InMode Ltd. (INMD) registered a -1.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.67% in intraday trading to $34.69 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.48%, and it has moved by -4.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.62%. The short interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is 6.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.40, which implies an increase of 31.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, INMD is trading at a discount of -72.96% off the target high and -26.84% off the low.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that InMode Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. InMode Ltd. (INMD) shares have gone up 23.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.10% against 2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.60% this quarter and then jump 15.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $129.67 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $103.05 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $110.54 million and $80.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.30% and then jump by 28.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 225.40%. While earnings are projected to return 115.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 33.20% per annum.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

InMode Ltd. insiders own 16.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.42%, with the float percentage being 71.33%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 366 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.2 million shares (or 3.85% of all shares), a total value of $71.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.1 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 3.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $69.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of InMode Ltd. (INMD) shares are Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $9.12 million.