ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Rose 37.72% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 8.71%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.17% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the ING share is $15.56, that puts it down -19.05 from that peak though still a striking 37.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.14. The company’s market capitalization is $48.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.34 million shares over the past three months.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ING has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.35.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

ING Groep N.V. (ING) registered a -1.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.17% in intraday trading to $13.07 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.08%, and it has moved by 12.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.49%. The short interest in ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is 1.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.39, which implies an increase of 15.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.97 and $18.41 respectively. As a result, ING is trading at a discount of -40.86% off the target high and 8.42% off the low.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ING Groep N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ING Groep N.V. (ING) shares have gone up 40.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.03% against 7.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.50%. While earnings are projected to return 92.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.30% per annum.

ING Dividends

ING Groep N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ING Groep N.V. is 0.94, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.07 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

ING Groep N.V. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.50%, with the float percentage being 4.50%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 348 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 56.08 million shares (or 1.49% of all shares), a total value of $556.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.68 million shares, is of MUFG Securities EMEA PLC’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $115.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ING Groep N.V. (ING) shares are Wasatch Global Value Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Global Value Fund owns about 0.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $4.34 million.