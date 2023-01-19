Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HPLT) Investing Potential Is $10.10

During the recent session, Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT)’s traded shares were 1.0 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the HPLT share is $10.30, that puts it down -1.98 from that peak though still a striking 4.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.65. The company’s market capitalization is $252.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6680.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 84.15K shares over the past three months.

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT) trade information

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (HPLT) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $10.10 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.30%, and it has moved by 1.46% in 30 days. The short interest in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT) is 3200.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

HPLT Dividends

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT)’s Major holders

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. insiders own 4.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.37%, with the float percentage being 94.63%. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.98 million shares (or 9.90% of all shares), a total value of $19.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.98 million shares, is of UBS OConnor LLC’s that is approximately 9.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.25 million.