Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR): With The Stock Up 64.78 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s traded shares were 1.7 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 33.33% or $1.86. The 52-week high for the GRRR share is $51.00, that puts it down -585.48 from that peak though still a striking 64.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.62. The company’s market capitalization is $414.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 94490.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 172.44K shares over the past three months.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GRRR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) registered a 33.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 33.33% in intraday trading to $7.44 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -38.00%, and it has moved by 13.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.03%. The short interest in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) is 21790.0 shares and it means that shorts have 13.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 42.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, GRRR is trading at a discount of -74.73% off the target high and -74.73% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.6 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -44.40% in 2023.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. insiders own 35.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.31%, with the float percentage being 43.82%. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 14308.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.