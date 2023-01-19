For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.39% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the LOOP share is $10.69, that puts it down -314.34 from that peak though still a striking 20.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.05. The company’s market capitalization is $123.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 96.09K shares over the past three months.

Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LOOP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) trade information

The stock plummet -0.39% in intraday trading to $2.58 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 15.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.68%. The short interest in Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) is 2.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 33.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.88, which implies an increase of 79.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, LOOP is trading at a discount of -791.47% off the target high and -132.56% off the low.

Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Loop Industries Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) shares have gone down -46.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.59% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.50% this quarter and then jump 36.70% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $210k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $360k by the end of Feb 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.60%. While earnings are projected to return -11.90% in 2023.

LOOP Dividends

Loop Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 09 and January 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s Major holders

Loop Industries Inc. insiders own 58.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.96%, with the float percentage being 31.19%. Handelsbanken Fonder AB is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.53 million shares (or 7.47% of all shares), a total value of $9.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.62 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 1.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $0.46 million.