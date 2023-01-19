EVTL’s -16.83% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL)’s traded shares were 1.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.08% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the EVTL share is $11.95, that puts it down -374.21 from that peak though still a striking -1.19% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.55. The company’s market capitalization is $545.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 337.06K shares over the past three months.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) trade information

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) registered a -3.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.08% in intraday trading to $2.52 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.83%, and it has moved by -33.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.00%. The short interest in Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) is 1.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.77, which implies an increase of 33.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.33 and $4.20 respectively. As a result, EVTL is trading at a discount of -66.67% off the target high and -32.14% off the low.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) shares have gone down -54.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.49% against -2.20.

EVTL Dividends

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL)’s Major holders

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. insiders own 78.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.34%, with the float percentage being 47.67%. Standard Investments LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.46 million shares (or 0.22% of all shares), a total value of $1.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55700.0 shares, is of Sona Asset Management (US) LLC’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.6 million market value.