Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Is Up 48.84% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -9.27% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s traded shares were 5.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.24% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the EURN share is $21.00, that puts it down -35.83 from that peak though still a striking 48.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.91. The company’s market capitalization is $3.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.28 million shares over the past three months.

Euronav NV (EURN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. EURN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

Euronav NV (EURN) registered a 1.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.24% in intraday trading to $15.46 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.52%, and it has moved by -16.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.77%. The short interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is 2.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.57, which implies an increase of 21.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, EURN is trading at a discount of -113.45% off the target high and 2.98% off the low.

Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Euronav NV has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Euronav NV (EURN) shares have gone up 16.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 148.00% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -290.90% this quarter and then jump 65.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -58.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $92.73 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $184.66 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $225.12 million and $138.44 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -58.80% and then jump by 33.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 133.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -13.00% per annum.

EURN Dividends

Euronav NV is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders

Euronav NV insiders own 54.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.10%, with the float percentage being 57.13%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.49 million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $113.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.91 million shares, is of M&G Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 3.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $94.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Euronav NV (EURN) shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio owns about 3.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.49 million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $33.74 million.