Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) Is Up 31.27% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.52% or -$3.41. The 52-week high for the DCPH share is $22.76, that puts it down -32.33 from that peak though still a striking 62.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 611.68K shares over the past three months.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. DCPH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.58.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) trade information

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) registered a -16.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.52% in intraday trading to $17.20 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.96%, and it has moved by 31.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 132.36%. The short interest in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) is 7.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.09, which implies an increase of 14.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, DCPH is trading at a discount of -62.79% off the target high and 47.67% off the low.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) shares have gone up 50.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.55% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.70% this quarter and then jump 61.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.15 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.04 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -43.60%. While earnings are projected to return -8.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 21.00% per annum.

DCPH Dividends

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s Major holders

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 27.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.37%, with the float percentage being 102.77%. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.25 million shares (or 9.35% of all shares), a total value of $82.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.53 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $72.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.35 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $17.77 million.