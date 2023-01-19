Could Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s traded shares were 10.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.74% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the MPW share is $24.03, that puts it down -78.13 from that peak though still a striking 26.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.90. The company’s market capitalization is $8.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.86 million shares over the past three months.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) registered a -0.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.74% in intraday trading to $13.49 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.01%, and it has moved by 16.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.09%. The short interest in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is 74.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.93 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.50, which implies an increase of 12.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, MPW is trading at a discount of -40.85% off the target high and 25.87% off the low.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Medical Properties Trust Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) shares have gone down -16.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.43% against 5.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.70% this quarter and then drop -70.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $391.64 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $400 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $409.33 million and $409.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.30% and then drop by -2.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.20%. While earnings are projected to return 36.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.50% per annum.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is 1.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s Major holders

Medical Properties Trust Inc. insiders own 1.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.74%, with the float percentage being 84.64%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 843 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 86.9 million shares (or 14.51% of all shares), a total value of $1.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73.8 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.13 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 27.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $471.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.68 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $269.95 million.