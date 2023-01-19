Could MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.19% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the MGNX share is $13.99, that puts it down -173.78 from that peak though still a striking 58.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.13. The company’s market capitalization is $326.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 877.05K shares over the past three months.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) trade information

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) registered a -5.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.19% in intraday trading to $5.11 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.37%, and it has moved by -12.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.67%. The short interest in MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) is 4.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.51 day(s) to cover.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MacroGenics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) shares have gone up 56.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.08% against 2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.80% this quarter and then jump 94.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 68.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.83 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.07 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.38 million and $14.15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.50% and then jump by 310.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.80%. While earnings are projected to return -36.30% in 2023.

MGNX Dividends

MacroGenics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s Major holders

MacroGenics Inc. insiders own 2.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.77%, with the float percentage being 110.65%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.33 million shares (or 11.92% of all shares), a total value of $21.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.13 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 9.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $18.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund owns about 1.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.75 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $5.16 million.