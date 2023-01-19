Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Has Dropped -23.57% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s traded shares were 19.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.45% or -$1.18. The 52-week high for the CSCO share is $60.22, that puts it down -28.4 from that peak though still a striking 17.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.60. The company’s market capitalization is $193.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.56 million shares over the past three months.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CSCO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.84.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) registered a -2.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.45% in intraday trading to $46.90 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.91%, and it has moved by -2.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.57%. The short interest in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is 38.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.86, which implies an increase of 12.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $67.00 respectively. As a result, CSCO is trading at a discount of -42.86% off the target high and 6.18% off the low.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cisco Systems Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) shares have gone up 6.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.36% against 21.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.40% this quarter and then jump 1.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.31 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.21 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.20%. While earnings are projected to return 12.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.78% per annum.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cisco Systems Inc. is 1.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

Cisco Systems Inc. insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.01%, with the float percentage being 75.08%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,613 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 372.17 million shares (or 9.06% of all shares), a total value of $15.87 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 351.39 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.98 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 109.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.68 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 91.94 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $3.92 billion.