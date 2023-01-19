Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) Is Down -2.66% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s traded shares were 6.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.06% or -$0.95. The 52-week high for the BSX share is $47.95, that puts it down -6.34 from that peak though still a striking 22.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.98. The company’s market capitalization is $64.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.90 million shares over the past three months.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BSX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.47.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) trade information

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) registered a -2.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.06% in intraday trading to $45.09 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.11%, and it has moved by -2.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.51%. The short interest in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) is 15.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.44, which implies an increase of 12.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, BSX is trading at a discount of -24.2% off the target high and 0.2% off the low.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Boston Scientific Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) shares have gone up 19.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.13% against 2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.40% this quarter and then jump 12.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.24 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.17 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.13 billion and $3.03 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.70% and then jump by 4.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.20%. While earnings are projected to return 946.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.77% per annum.

BSX Dividends

Boston Scientific Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

Boston Scientific Corporation insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.47%, with the float percentage being 93.70%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,325 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 126.26 million shares (or 8.83% of all shares), a total value of $4.71 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 115.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.29 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 42.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.57 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.64 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $1.18 billion.