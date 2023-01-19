Boom Or Bust? Where Will The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.04% or -$0.93. The 52-week high for the KR share is $62.78, that puts it down -41.62 from that peak though still a striking 5.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.81. The company’s market capitalization is $32.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.10 million shares over the past three months.

The Kroger Co. (KR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. KR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.81.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

The Kroger Co. (KR) registered a -2.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.04% in intraday trading to $44.33 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.57%, and it has moved by 4.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.86%. The short interest in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is 17.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.56, which implies an increase of 17.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, KR is trading at a discount of -69.19% off the target high and 5.26% off the low.

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Kroger Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Kroger Co. (KR) shares have gone down -4.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.23% against -3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.80% this quarter and then drop -2.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.01 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.20%. While earnings are projected to return -33.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.65% per annum.

KR Dividends

The Kroger Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 30 and December 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Kroger Co. is 1.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

The Kroger Co. insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.03%, with the float percentage being 81.56%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,448 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 80.83 million shares (or 11.29% of all shares), a total value of $3.83 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 65.63 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.11 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Kroger Co. (KR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 19.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $904.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.94 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $706.92 million.