Boom Or Bust? Where Will Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s traded shares were 9.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.00% or -$0.62. The 52-week high for the PARA share is $39.21, that puts it down -95.85 from that peak though still a striking 23.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.29. The company’s market capitalization is $13.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.52 million shares over the past three months.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

Paramount Global (PARA) registered a -3.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.00% in intraday trading to $20.02 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.65%, and it has moved by 13.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.63%. The short interest in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is 67.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.89, which implies a decrease of -5.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, PARA is trading at a discount of -59.84% off the target high and 45.05% off the low.

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paramount Global has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paramount Global (PARA) shares have gone down -20.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -46.84% against 2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.10% this quarter and then jump 103.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.01 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.39 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.61 billion and $8 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.10% and then jump by 4.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.80%. While earnings are projected to return 77.50% in 2023, the next five years will return -11.33% per annum.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Paramount Global is 0.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.80 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s Major holders

Paramount Global insiders own 5.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.94%, with the float percentage being 84.49%. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,150 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 78.42 million shares (or 12.89% of all shares), a total value of $1.94 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63.3 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.56 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paramount Global (PARA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $383.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.47 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $332.44 million.