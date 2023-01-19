Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA): Can A Stock That’s Up 27.41% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.64% or -$1.25. The 52-week high for the BMA share is $22.23, that puts it down -6.26 from that peak though still a striking 54.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.61. The company’s market capitalization is $2.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 217.43K shares over the past three months.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) trade information

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) registered a -5.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.64% in intraday trading to $20.92 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.57%, and it has moved by 55.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.12%. The short interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) is 0.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.58 day(s) to cover.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Banco Macro S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) shares have gone up 97.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.89% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.40% this quarter and then drop -51.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $277.74 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $302.78 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.80%. While earnings are projected to return -28.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 24.74% per annum.

BMA Dividends

Banco Macro S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Banco Macro S.A. is 0.94, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s Major holders

Banco Macro S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.28%, with the float percentage being 5.28%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.58 million shares (or 2.51% of all shares), a total value of $17.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.45 million shares, is of Discovery Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) shares are Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 85085.0, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $1.21 million.