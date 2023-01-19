ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Has Been Falling -37.65% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s traded shares were 7.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.49% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ARR share is $9.87, that puts it down -62.87 from that peak though still a striking 27.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.38. The company’s market capitalization is $808.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.01 million shares over the past three months.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. ARR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) trade information

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) registered a -0.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.49% in intraday trading to $6.06 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.68%, and it has moved by 4.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.65%. The short interest in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is 14.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.53, which implies a decrease of -9.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.83 respectively. As a result, ARR is trading at a premium of 3.8% off the target high and 17.49% off the low.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) shares have gone down -12.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.00% against -4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.40% this quarter and then jump 3.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 79.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.48 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.79 million by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.20%. While earnings are projected to return 101.40% in 2023, the next five years will return -11.36% per annum.

ARR Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 19.80 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s Major holders

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. insiders own 0.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.34%, with the float percentage being 52.83%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 224 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 20.63 million shares (or 15.62% of all shares), a total value of $125.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.9 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $78.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.58 million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $21.71 million.