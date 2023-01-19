Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Is Worth Evaluating At $8.60

During the recent session, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s traded shares were 3.26 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.71% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the ALIT share is $11.10, that puts it down -29.07 from that peak though still a striking 26.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.31. The company’s market capitalization is $4.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.37 million shares over the past three months.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ALIT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Alight Inc. (ALIT) registered a -2.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.71% in intraday trading to $8.60 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.23%, and it has moved by 7.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.34%. The short interest in Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is 14.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.02 day(s) to cover.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.80% this quarter and then jump 8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $918.22 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $783.35 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $864 million and $725 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.30% and then jump by 8.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 38.20% in 2023, the next five years will return -3.72% per annum.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

Alight Inc. insiders own 4.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.26%, with the float percentage being 104.19%. FPR Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 216 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 31.04 million shares (or 68.19% of all shares), a total value of $267.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.33 million shares, is of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 66.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $261.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alight Inc. (ALIT) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 9.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 21.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.42 million, or about 18.50% of the stock, which is worth about $72.66 million.