Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Are Up 18.99%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s traded shares were 6.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $101.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.16% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the ABNB share is $191.73, that puts it down -89.63 from that peak though still a striking 18.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $81.91. The company’s market capitalization is $62.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.16 million shares over the past three months.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ABNB has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 41 analysts who have looked at this stock. 19 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) registered a -0.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.16% in intraday trading to $101.11 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.20%, and it has moved by 11.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.34%. The short interest in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is 21.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $123.40, which implies an increase of 18.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.00 and $165.00 respectively. As a result, ABNB is trading at a discount of -63.19% off the target high and 20.88% off the low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Airbnb Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares have gone down -1.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 552.63% against 16.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.85 billion as predicted by 30 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.67 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.53 billion and $1.51 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.90% and then jump by 10.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.30%. While earnings are projected to return 92.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.10% per annum.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Airbnb Inc. insiders own 1.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.57%, with the float percentage being 66.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,316 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 22.26 million shares (or 5.59% of all shares), a total value of $2.25 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.93 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.91 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 16.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.62 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.71 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 billion.