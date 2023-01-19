After A 3.71% Jump In The Last Week, Does New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s traded shares were 9.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.35% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the NYCB share is $13.43, that puts it down -41.37 from that peak though still a striking 14.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.17. The company’s market capitalization is $6.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.82 million shares over the past three months.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NYCB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) registered a -1.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.35% in intraday trading to $9.50 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.71%, and it has moved by 8.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.36%. The short interest in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is 47.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.07, which implies an increase of 5.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.50 and $12.50 respectively. As a result, NYCB is trading at a discount of -31.58% off the target high and 10.53% off the low.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New York Community Bancorp Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares have gone down -1.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.81% against -1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.20% this quarter and then drop -9.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $503.98 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $559.48 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $322 million and $332 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 56.50% and then jump by 68.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.40%. While earnings are projected to return 37.40% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.30% per annum.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 24 and January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

New York Community Bancorp Inc. insiders own 1.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.01%, with the float percentage being 65.09%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 569 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 53.52 million shares (or 11.48% of all shares), a total value of $488.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.86 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $400.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 13.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $115.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.08 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $119.46 million.