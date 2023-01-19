A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH), As It Continued To Rise 11.90% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s traded shares were 1.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.60% or -$0.6. The 52-week high for the SGH share is $32.76, that puts it down -104.11 from that peak though still a striking 24.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.04. The company’s market capitalization is $823.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 543.62K shares over the past three months.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SGH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.57.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) trade information

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) registered a -3.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.60% in intraday trading to $16.05 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.54%, and it has moved by 2.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.74%. The short interest in SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) is 4.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.50, which implies an increase of 34.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, SGH is trading at a discount of -118.07% off the target high and -18.38% off the low.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SMART Global Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) shares have gone down -9.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -34.81% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -47.20% this quarter and then drop -42.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $451.15 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $439.47 million by the end of Feb 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.40%. While earnings are projected to return 195.90% in 2023, the next five years will return -7.04% per annum.

SGH Dividends

SMART Global Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 03 and April 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s Major holders

SMART Global Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.60%, with the float percentage being 112.91%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 298 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.47 million shares (or 15.37% of all shares), a total value of $122.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.92 million shares, is of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 12.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $96.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.86 million, or about 5.88% of the stock, which is worth about $52.47 million.